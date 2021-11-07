Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

NYSE OIS opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.69. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

