Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.11 ($0.64) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.76. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.37 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

