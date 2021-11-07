Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.94 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

