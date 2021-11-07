Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.40. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

