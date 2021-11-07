Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

RUN opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after buying an additional 512,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

