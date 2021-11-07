$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 223.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.