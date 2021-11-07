$20.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post sales of $20.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.56 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $19.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.04 billion to $79.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

