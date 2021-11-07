Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JLL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $115.05 and a fifty-two week high of $272.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $49,995,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

