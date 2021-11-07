Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $207.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.