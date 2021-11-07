Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of DUE opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.23. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a one year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.95.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

