Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.