Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Safran in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €128.75 ($151.47).

EPA SAF opened at €120.36 ($141.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.15. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

