FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Addus HomeCare Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Addus HomeCare in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

