Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.99. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.41 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

