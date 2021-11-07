Fluidigm (FLDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $371.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.