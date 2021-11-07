Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

