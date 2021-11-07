William Blair Comments on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

