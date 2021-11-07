ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSTI stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,932.00, a P/E/G ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ShotSpotter stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ShotSpotter as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

