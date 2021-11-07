DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Get DSP Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.93 on Friday. DSP Group has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $530.27 million, a P/E ratio of -156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 365.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSP Group (DSPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.