Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

CLNN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Clene stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clene by 2,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clene by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Clene by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clene by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 182,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

