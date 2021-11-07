Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $18.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.51. 8,997,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $194.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $55,916,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total value of $2,377,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,818,436 shares of company stock worth $408,818,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

