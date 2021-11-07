Contrasting BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

This table compares BKF Capital Group and AssetMark Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 4.61 -$7.81 million ($0.02) -1,352.82

BKF Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AssetMark Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BKF Capital Group and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00

AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.60%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial -0.04% 3.47% 2.53%

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.