ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$56.50

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.50 to C$56.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $38.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Analyst Recommendations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

