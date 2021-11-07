ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$56.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.50 to C$56.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $38.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

