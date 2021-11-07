A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMKBY. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 24.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

