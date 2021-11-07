Critical Survey: China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) vs. Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Shenhua Energy and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Airbus 1 6 7 0 2.43

Airbus has a consensus price target of $32.32, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Airbus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airbus is more favorable than China Shenhua Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Airbus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $33.81 billion 1.21 $5.19 billion $1.29 6.38 Airbus $57.01 billion 1.81 -$1.29 billion $1.60 20.56

China Shenhua Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbus. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 15.41% 9.83% 7.31% Airbus 7.64% 55.60% 3.87%

Summary

Airbus beats China Shenhua Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.42 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

