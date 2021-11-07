ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

