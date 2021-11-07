Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 290 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on Volvo in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 235.22.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

