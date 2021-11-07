Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.15.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.37 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$18.71 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The stock has a market cap of C$47.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 22.1900013 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,039.22. Insiders have sold a total of 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 in the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

