The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.