$216.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report $216.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $219.10 million. The Macerich reported sales of $194.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $831.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $837.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $844.00 million, with estimates ranging from $807.70 million to $880.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

