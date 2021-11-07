Colliers Securities Comments on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.