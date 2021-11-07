Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DENN. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

