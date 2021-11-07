FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Issued By B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 126,060 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,073 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

