FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

NYSE ETN opened at $171.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.58. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,706,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

