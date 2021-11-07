Black Knight (BKI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.