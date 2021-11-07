Agiliti (AGTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Agiliti to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Agiliti has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. On average, analysts expect Agiliti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AGTI opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Several research firms have commented on AGTI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

