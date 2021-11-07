Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 14466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

