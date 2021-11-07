TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Shares of IGM opened at C$51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.90. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$31.01 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

