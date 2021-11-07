Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$122.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.43.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$90.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$49.33 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.97.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.