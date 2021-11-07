Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 11.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 6,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 275,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,573 shares of company stock worth $379,845 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.