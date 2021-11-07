Clarus Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Clarus Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$18.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$21.76. The company has a market cap of C$597.52 million and a P/E ratio of -29.84.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

