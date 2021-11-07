Keyera (TSE:KEY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Keyera stock opened at C$30.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

