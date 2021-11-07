AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & Genpact (NYSE:G) Critical Contrast

Genpact (NYSE:G) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Genpact has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.1% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 9.28% 24.34% 9.05% AgileThought N/A -167.25% -10.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genpact and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 0 3 0 3.00 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genpact currently has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than AgileThought.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genpact and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.71 billion 2.56 $308.28 million $1.81 27.93 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Summary

Genpact beats AgileThought on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS). The BCMI segment provides application processing, collections and customer services, equipment and auto loan servicing, mortgage origination and servicing, risk management and compliance services, reporting and monitoring services, wealth management operations support, end-to-end information technology services, application development and maintenance, managed services, financial crimes support, and consulting. The CGRLH segment offers supply chain management, pricing and trade promotion management, order management, digital commerce, customer experience, and risk management. The HMS segment involves in the industry-specific solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), user experience, order and supply chain management, data engineering, digital content management, and risk management. The company was founded in 1997 by Pramod Bhasin.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

