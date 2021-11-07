StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

