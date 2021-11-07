FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,545 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.