South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s current price.
SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
SJI stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $51,011,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
