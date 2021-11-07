South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s current price.

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SJI stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $51,011,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

