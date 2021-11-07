Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) versus Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Head to Head Survey

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $491.88 million 0.64 -$89.74 million $0.36 24.17 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.47 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -8.60

Del Taco Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 3.83% 9.43% 2.73% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -3.73% -16.88% -1.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Del Taco Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 3 7 1 2.67

Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

