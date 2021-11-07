Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 250.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CMRX stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $492.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chimerix by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

