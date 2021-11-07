Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.44.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

