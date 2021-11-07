YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YETI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.26.

YETI stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. YETI has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in YETI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

